Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.50% of Pretium Resources worth $31,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 554,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pretium Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of -0.02.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.98.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

