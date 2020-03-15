One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of One Liberty Properties worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $376.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $188,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $358,086. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.