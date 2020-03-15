Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.17 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 179.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.46 and a twelve month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

