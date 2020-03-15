Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,640 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $23,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,719 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 413,732 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,652,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,426,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

