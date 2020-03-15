Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 184.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,617 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.87% of Semtech worth $30,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $319,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.