Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,714 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 147,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $25,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,892,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after buying an additional 932,817 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,484,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 287,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YELP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Yelp Inc has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

