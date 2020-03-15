Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.21% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $31,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,072,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,341,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,069 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,078,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 652,339 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,374,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 122,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,109,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 116,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

HOLI opened at $13.07 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $170.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.