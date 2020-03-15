Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 300,767 Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,405,000 after buying an additional 61,932 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,697,000 after buying an additional 309,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,203,452 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.59. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.82 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.