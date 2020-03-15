Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 466,564 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466,564 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Insteel Industries worth $32,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IIIN shares. Sidoti cut their target price on Insteel Industries from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $13.83 on Friday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 130.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

