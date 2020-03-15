Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 44,158 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Credicorp worth $32,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAP. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 579,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,197 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,093,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,149,000 after purchasing an additional 180,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,276,000 after purchasing an additional 178,382 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,336,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 77,347 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $173.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $147.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

