Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.77% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

PTLA opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $588.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.98. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.