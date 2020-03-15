Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 24,093 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $33,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 197,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,841,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 9,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.44 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

