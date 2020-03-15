Franklin Resources Inc. Has $33.48 Million Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Carpenter Technology worth $33,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 37,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 96,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Mcmaster bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $42,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,876.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,455 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRS opened at $26.68 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

