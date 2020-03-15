Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.37% of WEX worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 709.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.06.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.59. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

