Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of L3Harris worth $33,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $177.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

