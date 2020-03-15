Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 36,940 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 7,848,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $235,074,944.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at $412,251,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,520,404 shares of company stock worth $414,173,189 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

