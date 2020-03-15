South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 254.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of South State worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.27. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that South State Corp will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of South State in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

