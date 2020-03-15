Citigroup Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Deluxe worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Deluxe by 17.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deluxe by 1,417.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.62. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLX shares. Sidoti dropped their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.