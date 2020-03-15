Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 159,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.