Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,325 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 763.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.