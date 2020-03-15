Citigroup Inc. Acquires 16,843 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Acushnet worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE:GOLF opened at $26.16 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.