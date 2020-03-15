ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 137.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,653,000 after buying an additional 939,595 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after buying an additional 235,247 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth about $14,994,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of ASGN by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of ASGN by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,752,000 after buying an additional 145,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASGN opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.12.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

