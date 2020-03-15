iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.66% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

JKJ stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $122.76 and a 12-month high of $194.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.61 and its 200 day moving average is $180.36.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.