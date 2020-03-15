Citigroup Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.58. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.