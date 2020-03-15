Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.33. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

