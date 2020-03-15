Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after buying an additional 379,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.