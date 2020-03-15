Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,170 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 142.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackline were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

