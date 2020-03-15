Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Holdings Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

