PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.09.

NYSE:PNC opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after buying an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

