PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.09.
NYSE:PNC opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $161.79.
In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after buying an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
