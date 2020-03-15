Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $154,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $437,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,819,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Q2 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after buying an additional 103,662 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after buying an additional 425,045 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. Q2 has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

