Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura raised Ulta Beauty from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.79.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $207.06 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

