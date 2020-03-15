Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $85.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $116.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29,577.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 559.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

