Maureen Breakiron-Evans Purchases 5,950 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Stock

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CUB opened at $43.28 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cubic by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cubic by 400.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

