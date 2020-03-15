Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Trading Down 2.3%

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.36 and last traded at $55.13, approximately 407,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 95,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSDOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

