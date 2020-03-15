Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Trading Down 2.3%

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.36 and last traded at $55.13, approximately 407,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 95,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSDOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

About Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ulta Beauty Price Target Cut to $230.00
Ulta Beauty Price Target Cut to $230.00
Darden Restaurants PT Lowered to $85.00
Darden Restaurants PT Lowered to $85.00
Maureen Breakiron-Evans Purchases 5,950 Shares of Cubic Co. Stock
Maureen Breakiron-Evans Purchases 5,950 Shares of Cubic Co. Stock
Walter S. Hulse III Buys 10,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. Stock
Walter S. Hulse III Buys 10,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. Stock
Shiseido Trading Down 2.3%
Shiseido Trading Down 2.3%
Citigroup Inc. Sells 449 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF
Citigroup Inc. Sells 449 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report