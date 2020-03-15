Citigroup Inc. Sells 449 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.11 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

