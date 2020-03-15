ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 240,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $97,221.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,160.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $119,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,032.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $664,189. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

ePlus stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a market cap of $817.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ePlus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

