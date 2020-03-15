Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 671.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vectrus worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vectrus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEC opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Vectrus Inc has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

