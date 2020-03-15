Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Shares in So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of So-Young International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in So-Young International by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SY stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. So-Young International Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

SY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

