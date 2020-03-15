Citigroup Inc. Purchases 31,552 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2,149.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.29% of Ducommun worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 539.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

NYSE DCO opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $343.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 10,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,512. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 15,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.93 per share, with a total value of $508,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.