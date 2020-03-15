Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,427,000 after purchasing an additional 467,496 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Simmons First National by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,696,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Simmons First National by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Simmons First National stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

