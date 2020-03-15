Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of FND opened at $40.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Floor & Decor from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

