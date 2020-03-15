Citigroup Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $403,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,032,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 180,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,120,670 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $38.63 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

