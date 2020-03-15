Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,636 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,870,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 456,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBC. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.