Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

