Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65,328 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viad by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,373,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viad by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,836.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VVI opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Viad’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

