Citigroup Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 186.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,745,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI stock opened at $180.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.76. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

