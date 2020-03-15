Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of M/I Homes worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 270,726 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $24.03 on Friday. M/I Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $673.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

