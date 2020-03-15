Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of M/I Homes worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 270,726 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $24.03 on Friday. M/I Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $673.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Inc. Sells 449 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF
Citigroup Inc. Sells 449 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF
ePlus Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.
ePlus Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.
Addus Homecare Co. Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.
Addus Homecare Co. Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vectrus Inc
Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vectrus Inc
Citigroup Inc. Sells 105,969 Shares of Bank Ozk
Citigroup Inc. Sells 105,969 Shares of Bank Ozk
Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Shares in So-Young International Inc –
Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Shares in So-Young International Inc –


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report