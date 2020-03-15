Citigroup Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Employers worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Employers by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 13.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG opened at $34.97 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

