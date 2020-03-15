Citigroup Inc. Buys 345 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 34,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

