Citigroup Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

